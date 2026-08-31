Zomato Delists Analogue Paneer Dishes Across India Amid Intensifying Food Safety Scrutiny

Zomato has asked restaurants to use natural dairy products or remove dishes containing analogue dairy from their menus | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: Zomato has delisted dishes containing analogue paneer and other analogue dairy products from its platform across India, amid intensifying regulatory scrutiny over the use of non-dairy substitutes in food. Sources said other major food ordering and delivery platforms are also considering similar measures.

With immediate effect, Zomato has removed dishes that restaurant partners have declared as containing analogue dairy. The company said it has adopted a zero-tolerance approach and reserves the right to remove any listing found to be in violation of its policy.

States Tighten Regulatory Scrutiny

The move comes amid action by food safety regulators in several states against analogue paneer, which is made using non-dairy ingredients and fats instead of natural milk.

Maharashtra FDA has been conducting action against establishments using analogue paneer, while Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have also imposed temporary restrictions on the production, sale, storage and distribution of analogue or non-dairy paneer.

Several other states are reportedly examining similar regulatory measures amid concerns over consumer health, food safety and misrepresentation of products.

The increased scrutiny has also prompted food businesses and online food delivery platforms to review how such products are declared and sold to consumers.

Sources said other food ordering and delivery platforms could introduce similar restrictions, including stricter checks on restaurant menus, ingredient declarations and supplier labels. The move is expected to put greater pressure on restaurants to disclose the actual ingredients used in dishes listed on online platforms.

Restaurants Asked To Switch

Under Zomato’s new policy, restaurant partners have been asked to switch to natural dairy products. Where an immediate transition is not feasible, restaurants have been directed to remove dishes containing analogue dairy from their menus.

Restaurants have also been instructed to review product labels and ingredient declarations provided by suppliers, verify the ingredients being used and ensure that products listed on Zomato are accurately represented.

Zomato said restaurants that remain non-compliant will be delisted from the platform.

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Focus On Food Transparency

Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said the company’s mission of providing “better food for more people” also means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for products listed and served by restaurant partners.

The company said the policy is part of its broader focus on healthier food choices and greater transparency for customers, while remaining consistent with applicable regulatory requirements.

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