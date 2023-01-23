Zomato CEO says working to plug loopholes after user flags shocking delivery scam | File/ Representative Image

Zomato's chief executive officer, Deepinder Goyal, responded to a LinkedIn post by Vinay Sati, an entrepreneur and a user of food delivery app Zomato, claiming that a delivery executive revealed a plan to cheat the company. The CEO said that he is aware of this scam and the company is working to plug the loopholes.

Sati wrote in the post that he got 'goosebumps' after hearing about the scam, but as he is an entrepreneur himself, he reported it instead of going along with the delivery executive.

What is the delivery scam on Zomato?

According to the post, the delivery executive asked Sati to not pay online and order food through the cash-on-delivery option. When Sati tried to find out why the delivery executive said this, he said, "next time when you will order food worth 700-800 rs through COD you only have to pay 200rs for that. I will show it to Zomato that you have not taken the food but will also give you the food you ordered. Aap bas mujhe 200rs , 300rs de dena or 1000 rs ke khane ke maje lena (You just give me Rs 200-300 and enjoy having food worth Rs 1,000)"

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal replied to the same post and said, "Aware of this. Working to plug the loopholes."

Exits from Zomato

Zomato, in recent times have seen several high-profile exits in recent time with the resignations by founder and chief technology officer Gunjan Patidar, co-founder Mohit Gupta, head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo and vice president global growth Siddharth Jhawar.

On Monday, the shares of Zomato Limited were at Rs 51.05, down by 0.78 per cent.