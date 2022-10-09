Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders in company t-shirt

According to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge which owns Naukri.com, Deepinder Goyal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zomato and all the senior managers go out to deliver orders in the company's trademark red t-shirt. They do this once every quarter yet no one has been able to recognise the Zomato CEO.
Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared this experience on Twitter on Friday.
Twitter appreciated the efforts of the Zomato team.
After a two-year gap, Zomato announced the return of Zomaland, which is pegged as India’s 'grandest food carnival'. “This will be our grandest season, with the carnival setting up its tents in 7 cities, hosting the best of dining and entertainment,” Zomato CEO Goyal promised in a tweet announcing the return of the food and entertainment carnival.
It is expected that around 400 restaurants will participate in this season of Zomaland. Customers can expect good food, musical performances, fun games and record-breaking attempts.
The carnival will spend two days in each of the seven cities where it will be organised over the next few months.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)