Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal delivers orders in company t-shirt

According to Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge which owns Naukri.com, Deepinder Goyal Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zomato and all the senior managers go out to deliver orders in the company's trademark red t-shirt. They do this once every quarter yet no one has been able to recognise the Zomato CEO.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani shared this experience on Twitter on Friday.

Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

Twitter appreciated the efforts of the Zomato team.

👌Helps in understanding customers/business partners. Happy to have been in queues, in various attires like a regular customer, talking to frontline staff, seeking solutions to a hypothetical problems, having on the spot customer reviews. A must do 4 service orgs 4 real insights. — Arun (@arun_raghuraj) October 8, 2022

After a two-year gap, Zomato announced the return of Zomaland, which is pegged as India’s 'grandest food carnival'. “This will be our grandest season, with the carnival setting up its tents in 7 cities, hosting the best of dining and entertainment,” Zomato CEO Goyal promised in a tweet announcing the return of the food and entertainment carnival.

It is expected that around 400 restaurants will participate in this season of Zomaland. Customers can expect good food, musical performances, fun games and record-breaking attempts.

The carnival will spend two days in each of the seven cities where it will be organised over the next few months.