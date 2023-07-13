Zetwerk Manufacturing Appoints Pulkit Bhandari As Its CFO

Pulkit Bhandari | LinkedIn

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, the world's largest managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, is delighted to announce the appointment of Pulkit Bhandari as the company's Chief Financial Officer. This strategic addition to the leadership team reinforces Zetwerk's commitment to financial excellence and future growth.

In his role as CFO, Pulkit Bhandari will be responsible for collaborating closely with the founders on strategy. He will anchor Zetwerk’s initiatives around financial planning and capital allocation. Pulkit will work with existing teams to strengthen the company’s financial frameworks and reorient some of the structures to make Zetwerk ready for future growth. He will also work closely with investors and drive external stakeholder engagements.

Pulkit brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in finance to his new position. Prior to joining Zetwerk, he served as the Head of Group Corporate Finance at RPG Enterprises leading the group’s several strategic initiatives.

Pulkit also worked as an Investment Banker at Deutsche Bank, ICICI Securities, among others, where he has engaged with corporates across sectors while playing a strategic role around Mergers & Acquisitions, Financing and Debt Capital Markets and Private Equity.

"We are thrilled to welcome Pulkit to Zetwerk," said Amrit Acharya, Co-founder & CEO, Zetwerk Manufacturing. "His profound understanding of the financial ecosystem, combined with his ability to navigate complex scenarios, will strengthen the company's financial performance and support its continued expansion. We look forward to working together to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders."

Pulkit is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce. He is also an avid sea swimmer, long distance runner and a tri-athlete.

About Zetwerk

Valued at $2.7 billion, Zetwerk is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. Zetwerk partners with the world’s leading industrial and consumer enterprises to get their products manufactured via a global network of small manufacturers, where Zetwerk helps with supplier selection, pricing and fulfilment of orders. Zetwerk offers manufacturing solutions across a diverse range of industries such as Oil & Gas, Renewables, Aerospace, Infrastructure, Apparel, Electronics and Retail. For customers, Zetwerk’s global manufacturing network ensures products are manufactured faster, at competitive prices and with world-class quality.

In addition, Zetwerk’s in-house Manufacturing Operating System software, enables digital selection of supply, real-time tracking across stages, visual updates of products getting made, seamless communication across stakeholders and quality assurance of the final product, thereby offering customers peace of mind. For manufacturing partners, Zetwerk drives higher utilization of manufacturing capacities and offers various portfolio services (including logistics, raw material procurement, working capital access) to drive revenue growth and optimize manufacturing costs.