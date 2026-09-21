Zero-Balance Bank Account With Free Facilities, Here's What Is RBI’s BSBD Solution?

RBI’s BSBD account removes minimum-balance worries while offering essential banking facilities | File Photo

Mumbai: Bank customers tired of maintaining a minimum balance may have a simpler option. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has highlighted the Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account, which can be opened without any minimum balance or initial deposit.

No balance burden

Unlike regular savings accounts, a BSBD account does not require customers to keep a prescribed minimum amount. This means account holders need not worry about penalties because their balance falls below a bank’s usual threshold.

The facility is intended to make essential banking services accessible for customers seeking a low-cost account. It is available across banks, although customers should check the terms, transaction limits and service conditions offered by their lender.

Essential services included

According to the RBI’s awareness message, account holders can access basic facilities such as an ATM or debit card, mobile banking, internet banking and a passbook. Cheque-book access may also be available under the bank’s terms.

Read Also RBI Drains Surplus Cash from Banks with ₹50,000 Crore Open Market Securities Sale

These services allow customers to deposit and withdraw money, receive payments and use digital banking channels without the pressure of maintaining a minimum balance. Customers should, however, ask whether any charges apply beyond the free basic services or permitted usage limits.

Can an existing account be converted?

Customers do not necessarily have to open a new account. An existing savings account may be converted into a BSBD account by approaching the bank and completing its required process.

Read Also What To Take Away From The Credit Policy Of The Reserve Bank Of India

Before converting, customers should understand whether features attached to their regular savings account could change. They should also confirm withdrawal rules, card conditions and charges for additional services.

What should customers do?

Anyone interested in a zero-balance account can contact their bank, visit a branch or check its official website. Customers should read the account’s terms carefully and seek clarification wherever required.

The RBI’s message is simple: a basic bank account can deliver essential services without a minimum-balance burden. More information is available through the RBI Kehta Hai financial-awareness portal.