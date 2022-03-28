Zenith Computers to re-enter India's PC and laptop market

Zenith Computers announced its return today with comprehensive product development and distribution strategy. According to sources, the company is set to take a new leap of growth with a sound strategy in place, and the brand is backed up with an exceptional resurrection plan duly supported by commensurate funds from an investing partner.

Founded in 1980, Zenith's re-entry this year is in line with its growth strategy, which is carefully tailored to suit current market requirements, it said in a press statement. The revival of the brand is believed to be driven by a slew of high-end, performance-based equipment and devices, targeted towards new-age enterprises, and individual consumers who are on the lookout for exceptional products to meet their everyday requirements.

SG Group, a well-established business conglomerate with over 25 years of experience in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, durables, and telecom, will now provide the leadership to Zenith. With world-class talents and skills available aboard, the company is getting ready to disrupt the fastest-evolving laptop and PC space with its high-on-innovation DNA. This move clearly shows Zenith’s vision and ambition to accelerate its pace of growth in India and abroad. Its aggressive product and distribution strategy, as it appears will undoubtedly up the ante for the competition by establishing new industry benchmarks.

"We are extremely delighted to be making a comeback at such an exciting time. The computer and laptop segment is poised for technology-led transformation, and we are confident in our ability to leverage our existing capabilities to fill in the gaps in the affordable segment of the business and to further evolve the market with the latest innovations. There is a huge latent need gap existing in the market currently, where Zenith will offer the most relevant solution to redefine the prevailing UI/UX. Our comeback demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing the best products to the country's rapidly expanding customer base.", the management of SG Group said.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:50 PM IST