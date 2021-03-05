Business

Zenith appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as National Buying Head

Zenith India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as the National Buying Head. He is skilled in Advertising Sales, Advertising, Integrated Marketing, Sales, and Media Buying. Strong entrepreneurship professional with a Master's degree focused in Public Administration from Annamalai University. Before joining Zenith, he was an Agency Trading Lead at m/SIX. He has also operated as Principal Partner – The Exchange Lead (North & East) at Mindshare. Prior to that he was with ETV Network and TV Today.

