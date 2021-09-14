ZEE Entertainment's largest investors seek removal of MD Punit Goenka; call for EGM today

A special sharehoders meeting has been called by major institutional investors of Zee Entertainment Enteprises (ZEEL) to remove Punit Goenka as director. Invesco Developing Markets Fund and its subsidiary, OFI Global China Fund Llc, own a combined 17.88 percent of ZEEL.

Goenka, son of Essel Group founder and chairman Subhash Chandra, is managing director and chief executive officer of ZEEL.

In a stock exchange filing, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said that Invesco and OGI Global have recommended appointing six independent directors to the board of the company.

Besides Goenka, Invesco and OFI Global have sought the removal of Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as directors of the company. Incidentally, Chokhani and Kurien resigned from the ZEEL Board on Monday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 10:52 AM IST