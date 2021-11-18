Zavron Finserv ties up with Acko General Insurance for Credit Protect

Zavron Finserv, a non-banking financial institution has announced its partnership with Acko General Insurance, digital insurer, for its recently introduced instant personal loan application - ZinCash.

Under the Credit Protect policy, customers will be provided with best-in-class insurance solutions against the loan taken through the application.

What it is about?

Zavron Finserv and Acko General Insurance have coupled their systems via Api’s so that the loan and the insurance will be done in real-time on the ZinCash App itself.

The claim settlement process for Acko General Insurance will also be digital which will not only improve the TAT but also help the customer to settle the claim at their ease from anywhere. This will save the customers from the hassle of repeated follow-ups and office visits in order to settle the claim, the company said in a press release.

This tie-up will be of great benefit to the customer as in case of death or any 15 critical illnesses covered under the policy the loan would be settled by Acko without any burden on the family of the deceased, it added.

Digital-first approach

Bharat Vaswani, Founder, Zavron Finserv said, “We went ahead with Acko General Insurance for the partnership because our vision to focus on a digital-first approach matched with them. With this partnership, we aim to provide our customers with not only easy instant personal loans but also the surety for the future.”

Zavron Finserv introduced the ZinCash app to allow customers to apply for instant personal loans that get approved in real-time for disbursement and come with easy EMI options. The application can be downloaded through the Play Store and App Store where one can apply for instant personal loans starting at Rs 10,000 up to Rs 2 Lakhs at their convenience with a minimum processing fee of 3 percent and zero requirements for any physical visit and follow-ups.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:35 PM IST