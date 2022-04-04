Zaggle partners with Tata Capital’s Moneyfy platform

Zaggle, SaaS fintech company announced it has partnered with Tata Capital’s digital wealth management platform – Moneyfy. This will greatly benefit Zaggle users, who can now get easy access to a plethora of investment options available on Moneyfy. The partnership also earmarks Zaggle’s foray into offering investment products as part of its expansion strategy, it said in a press statement.

To begin with, Moneyfy is a comprehensive digital platform which aims to make the process of wealth creation hassle–free and secure. Zaggle’s users will have seamless access to all the mutual funds available on the Moneyfy platform including a host of tax saving funds.

To encourage first-time mutual fund customers, investments can start with an amount which is as low as Rs 100. Investing in a mutual fund scheme using Monefy is truly effortless and seamless. Customers can easily invest in a SIP, a NFO or a well-researched MF scheme.

Equipped with intelligent features, Moneyfy enables customers to on-board in minutes. The App’s unique ‘My watchlist’ feature allows customers to track their portfolio on a real time basis.

Going forward, Zaggle will further expand accessibility to all other investment options available on Moneyfy including insurance, loans, fixed deposits, NPS amongst other offerings. Zaggle strives to provide better experience to its customers by expanding its product offerings.

Commenting on this partnership, Raj N, Founder and Chairman, Zaggle, said, “We are excited to join hands with Tata Capital and thereby expand our offerings with the introduction of investment products. With Moneyfy, our users will now get access to best-in-class investment products which will help in their journey of wealth creation.”

Speaking on the tie -up, Saurav Basu, Head – Wealth Management, Tata Capital Ltd. said, “Moneyfy is all about making the process of managing money uncomplicated, transparent and truly enjoyable. Customers across categories can simply customize their plans and choose from a wide range of investment options to meet their objectives.”

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 03:47 PM IST