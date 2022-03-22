Zaggle partners with CASHe to offer affordable, customised credit solutions

Zaggle, SaaS fintech company, has partnered with CASHe, AI-driven financial wellness platform to offer next-gen lending facility to salaried professionals on its network.

With this partnership, the company aims to offer a host of affordable and customised credit solutions offered by CASHe to millions of users, it said in a statement.

With this collaboration, Zaggle aims to expand its product portfolio by offering affordable and instant lending solutions to its users. Zaggle users can now seamlessly avail a host of new-age, customised credit products from CASHe including of personal loans, credit line and BNPL to fulfil their financial needs. Users can avail a wide variety of loans ranging from Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 3,00,000 with a repayment tenure of up to 1 year, it said in a press statement.

For CASHe, the partnership will mean latching on to the user base of Zaggle. It aims to further enhance its reach for its short-term retail loans and credit line offerings through the partnership. CASHe is eyeing to disburse loans worth Rs. 100 crores, leveraging Zaggle’s network.

Speaking about the partnership, Raj N, Founder and Chairman, Zaggle said, “The pandemic has re-emphasised the importance of providing easy access to credit to the underserved, as well as professionals so as to support broader economic growth. Offering credit to our customers also enhances Zaggle’s product offerings significantly besides providing impetus to our growth momentum.”

V Raman Kumar, Founder Chairman of CASHe said, “Credit is oil to economy. With the gradual resumption of economic activities, offering working professionals a seamless access to credit is crucial to drive the momentum as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic. As part of our Vision 3.0, CASHe is building new partnerships and extending its product suite to cater to a wider range of customers while offering superior user experience entailing just a few taps on the smartphone.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 02:01 PM IST