Yulu announces DEX, electric 2-wheeler for short distance delivery of goods

Yulu, the country’s largest e-mobility service provider, has announced Yulu DEX, a custom-designed Electric 2-Wheeler for "short mile" delivery of food, grocery, and medicine.

Yulu has partnered with food/goods delivery providers to deploy up to 10,000 Yulu DEX across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi in the first phase, by December 2021.

Yulu DEX provides a sustainable and affordable delivery option that addresses the key challenges faced by gig economy workers; rising fuel prices, inability to buy their personal vehicles, and lack of driving license.

Yulu will use its network of Yulu Zones and charging stations (Yulu MAX) to provide seamless service with zero downtime, increasing the earning potential of gig economy workers and improving their economic well-being.

Yulu DEX has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers with a smooth riding experience and a goods carrier. It is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40 percent. Yulu DEX will also contribute immensely to help reduce the pollution caused by the petrol-driven two wheelers which are currently being used by delivery executives, it said in a press release.

Yulu DEX doesn’t require a driving license. The 85 per cent unavailable gig economy workers are now available, thus alleviating the acute shortage of delivery executives, the key challenge faced by delivery services companies.

Yulu DEX specifications :

· Range: 60 Km per charge

· Battery: Lithium-Ion

· Max Speed: 25 Kmph

· Driving License not required

· Luggage carrying capacity - 12 KG

· Suitable for delivery of food, grocery, and medicine.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, Yulu Bike, said, “In addition to our leadership position in people-mobility, we are excited to expand our services to “short mile delivery” of goods as well. With the boom in the online-to-offline economy, the number of gig workers in India has increased, but the majority of them don’t have Driving-License nor can they afford their own vehicles. Yulu Dex, a high-quality purpose-built electric vehicle will empower these gig economy workers by providing an affordable and safe electric vehicle”