Young Volunteers Organisation raises over Rs 1 cr to families impacted by COVID-19

Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO), an Indian non-profit organisation, headquartered in Mumbai has raised a total of Rs 1,05,64,165 through its Post-COVID Care Fund Raiser. A virtual initiative brought 1,183 donors together with an aim to provide immediate support to orphaned children and families who lost their sole bread-earners and had incomes impacted due to COVID-19.

Siddharth Ladsariya, Founding Volunteer, Young Volunteers Organisation shared, “In times like these, virtual fundraising turned out to be one of the most appropriate ways to raise money in a timely manner. Different social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, along with WhatsApp Broadcast were used to raise awareness and reach out.

“The money raised is being disbursed to two NGOs that have the grassroots network to drive relief efforts but lack the financial wherewithal to raise funds”, he added.

Young Volunteers Organisation (YVO) is allocating the raised funds to Keshav Srushti and Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM).

Keshav Srushti will be supporting more than 70 families from the lower middle class and underprivileged sector spread across Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Wada. It will focus on providing food, education and medical support to orphaned children and vulnerable families whose livelihoods have taken a hit during the pandemic in India.

Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM) is supporting 148 families spread across 12 districts of Gujarat viz, Ahemdabad, Amreli, Balva, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Kheda, Mehsana, Morbi, Parlanpur, Patan, Rajkot and Surendranagar. They will support families who have lost their breadwinners due to Covid, have their incomes impacted due to illness, or faced other hardships due to the pandemic & lockdowns.

Nishi Singla, Project Head, Keshav Srushti, shared, “The impacted families do not even know how someone sitting in one part of the country has understood their pain and are helping them fight back to get back on their feet.”

Mittal Patel, Founder, Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch (VSSM) shared, “Nomadic families who are largely daily wage earners, hawkers and basically small business-holders keep going from village to village. Due to the pandemic, their sales have stopped. Any small savings they could make so far also got spent in dealing with such a huge survival crisis. Only with the support of YVO, today, we are able to provide support to 148 families. These were the families who had lost every financial means”, Mittal added.

The fundraiser was funded by multiple organisations, YVO’s existing donor family and friends; along with many first-time donors.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 09:22 PM IST