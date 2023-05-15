Young businessman D Naresh Chowdary took a vow for the upliftment of the backward and deprived society and also gave instructions to the people

As fast as our country is progressing today, there are some people who have to fight the situation for their survival. We can see these deprived and backward classes in small villages and towns, where people are still only going backwards. In such a situation, the benefits or any kind of help from the government does not reach them, but there are some people who understand their problems and help such people in every possible way; one of them is D Naresh Chowdary, who is successful businessman.



Business tycoon D Naresh Chowdary is a new-generation businessman, widely recognized for changing the infrastructure landscape in several industries, including irrigation, cement and power, since 2013. D Naresh Chowdary, owner of the DNC Group and chairman of the DNC Foundation, is passionate about social welfare. His philanthropic service to society through the distribution of wheelchairs, food donations, CSR initiatives to support rural development, education and medical relief for disabled people and other important works cannot be ignored.



It is our dharma to share happiness and help people who are in misery; this is an important instruction D Naresh gives to all people. To further enhance the taste of being blessed with happiness and success, we must take care of responsibility and empathy towards other members of our society. It should become our aim to help the poor and share our happiness and success with others.



D Naresh Chowdary says that all successful people should come forward for the upliftment of the poor and contribute their bit to helping the people. Social contact helps create a deep partnership between you and the people of your society.