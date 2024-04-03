HomeBusiness 'You Keep Exploiting Hardworking Salaried Class': X User Raises Concerns Over Income Tax Returns; Post Goes Viral 'You Keep Exploiting Hardworking Salaried Class': X User Raises Concerns Over Income Tax Returns; Post Goes Viral The post shared by the X user expressed frustration over the seemingly disproportionate burden placed on taxpayers. Income Tax Returns | Representative Image A recent social media post has brought attention to the ongoing concerns of India's salaried class regarding income tax returns. The post highlights the challenges taxpayers face, including bureaucratic hurdles and the lack of benefits during periods of unemployment, sparking a conversation about the return on income tax paid by the salaried class in India. An X user identified as EngiNerd shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) addressing the challenges encountered by the salaried class in India regarding income tax returns. With a bio stating "uncommon takes on common topics," EngiNerd's message resonated with many who share similar experiences. The post shared by the X user expressed frustration over the seemingly disproportionate burden placed on taxpayers. In the X post, the user stated that with tax rates soaring up to 31.2 per cent, the user pointed out that many individuals contribute more to the government than they spend on themselves annually. However, the returns on this investment were deemed insufficient.

The post reads, “The return on income tax paid is horrible in India, no where in this world a salaried class is exploit by Govt like this.

You pay 31.2% tax or most probably you give more money to Govt than you spend on yourself annually, but in return

1. To get even a small work done in Govt department, you have to waste months of time or bribe.

2. The condition of 99% hospitals and schools run by Govt is so bad that you will never take go there.

3. You pay lakhs of rupees tax and if you lose the job next year, you don't even get anything in return, You are on road.

If nothing else give income tax payers some priority in getting Railway tickets reservation, some priority in getting their job done in Govt offices but no, you will keep 81cr people dependent on free ration so that they keep voting you and you keep exploiting hardworking salaried class.”

Netizens Reaction

An X user named Newton Bank Kumar commented on EngiNerd's post, noting, "Tax slabs haven't been adjusted for inflation in the last 12 years, and rightly said, the 80C limit remains stagnant." He also shared an infographic illustrating how prices have doubled in 12 years at a normal inflation rate of 6 percent, comparing the cost of various regular items in 2012 and 2024.

Another X user wrote, "Paid around 5L in income tax only, I didn't even spend that much money on myself."

The post shared by EngiNerd on X platform had a significant engagement, with netizens actively commenting and sharing their viewpoints on both sides. From highlighting issues such as bureaucratic hurdles, inadequate returns on investment, and the lack of benefits during unemployment, EngiNerd's message resonated with many.