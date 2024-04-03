'You Keep Exploiting Hardworking Salaried Class': X User Raises Concerns Over Income Tax Returns; Post Goes Viral

A recent social media post has brought attention to the ongoing concerns of India's salaried class regarding income tax returns. The post highlights the challenges taxpayers face, including bureaucratic hurdles and the lack of benefits during periods of unemployment, sparking a conversation about the return on income tax paid by the salaried class in India.
An X user identified as EngiNerd shared a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) addressing the challenges encountered by the salaried class in India regarding income tax returns. With a bio stating "uncommon takes on common topics," EngiNerd's message resonated with many who share similar experiences.
The post shared by the X user expressed frustration over the seemingly disproportionate burden placed on taxpayers.
In the X post, the user stated that with tax rates soaring up to 31.2 per cent, the user pointed out that many individuals contribute more to the government than they spend on themselves annually. However, the returns on this investment were deemed insufficient.