Yohan Poonawalla shares the most important takeaway from his entrepreneurial journey

The golden rule to succeed is that a plan should be implemented and not just ideated. To be precise, "Actions speak louder than words." This is the profound saying which fits in best here. Making the loudest noise with exemplary work, entrepreneur and industrialist Yohan Poonawalla has earned many glories in his professional space. The businessman has never stuck to a monotonous work schedule and has expanded his ventures across different verticals.

Brought up in a family of industrialists, the road to becoming a businessman was clear to Mr. Poonawalla. However, the challenge was to maintain the legacy set by the Poonawalla family. Yohan Poonawalla's late grandfather started Poonawalla Stud Farms in 1946. Thereafter, the business of horses has become synonymous with their family business.

Intervalve Poonawala and El-O-Matic India Pvt Ltd were other business ventures established by the Poonawalla family. Mr. Yohan then successfully carried the family legacy by expanding these engineering companies globally. "The path to get into the business space was easy for me, but the challenge was to maintain the legacy. I was aware that whatever moves I make will impact the company. Therefore, I first understood business operations thoroughly", he said.

Other than this, Serum Institute of India co-founded by Yohan's father Zavaray Poonawalla is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volumes. Gaining thorough business knowledge, Yohan Poonawalla holds in-depth experience in different fields. Moreover, he has always welcomed advancements in business activities.

With multiple businesses under the Poonawalla Group, Yohan Poonawalla has been taking the engineering sector to newer heights. Under his leadership, Intervalve Poonawalla has got global recognition with various types of valves like Gate, Butterfly, Ball, Dual Plate & Lift Check valves exported across 46 countries around the world, to name a few, South East Asia, the USA, the UK, Latin America, Africa, Germany.

Not just this, Yohan Poonawalla is also the Chairman of Poonawalla Financials Pvt. Ltd. And a shareholder in Serum Institute of India. The extraordinary work and the contribution of Yohan Poonawalla to the Indian industrial sector have seen him earn awards like the AsiaOne Person Of The Year 2016-2017 for Global Leadership, Business Leader Of The Year Award 2021-2022 and Gravitas/Urja Award 2022.

Sharing the most important takeaway from his journey, Yohan Poonawalla added, "Stay grounded to your roots. Kindness will help you touch the sky. I prefer working in silence and letting my actions do the talking. Furthermore, the entrepreneur revealed that one must not forget to give back to society. In his professional realm, Yohan Poonawalla has selflessly initiated different charitable acts for the development of communities across India.