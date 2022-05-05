Yesh Nadkarni appointed CEO-Wholesale Lending at Piramal Capital & Housing Finance

Piramal Enterprises has announced the appointment of Yesh Nadkarni as CEO of Wholesale lending, in Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of PEL, with a primary focus on real estate lending business.

In his role, Nadkarni will be responsible for further expanding PCHFL’s wholesale lending business, building a high-quality granular book across different real estate segments, establishing, and strengthening key client relationships and using data analytics/AI to enable superior underwriting.

Nadkarni joins PCHFL from global investment firm KKR, where he was Managing Director and CEO of the India Real Estate lending business. He has over 22 years of real estate investing experience across debt, equity and special situations spanning India, Australia, and Southeast Asia. He has also held senior leadership roles at J.P. Morgan, and ICICI Prudential. Nadkarni has a Masters in Finance from the London Business School and is a Bachelor in Production Engineering, from University of Pune, India.

Khushru Jijina will continue as Executive Director for financial services on the PEL board. He will continue to lead the treasury function, manage the existing book, lead recoveries from the acquired distressed wholesale book and continue to be a senior guide and mentor to the team.

Anand Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Group said, “Yesh brings with him over two decades of experience in the real estate lending space and he has to his credit built high quality books despite external challenges. His expertise will give further impetus to Piramal’s endeavour of driving sustained growth in the market. The real estate sector, coming out of the headwinds faced in the last few years, is today well-poised for growth in the coming time. On-boarding right talent and experience is the necessary multiplier for us to further tap the market potential, create value for our stakeholders and work towards becoming one of India’s leading financial services institution. I wish Yesh every success in his new position.”

“I am inspired by Piramal’s vision to build a distinguished and strong financial services institution, with a clear strategic direction,” said Yesh Nadkarni. “I look forward to working closely with the Piramal team and I am confident that there is no better time than now to build on the momentum of the dynamic financial services landscape in India.”

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 11:39 AM IST