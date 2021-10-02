Yes Bank lowers home loan rates to 6.7%; special benefits for women

Yes Bank has announced a limited period offer on, ‘Yes Premier Home Loans’ at 6.7 percent p.a. The 90 days offer from the Bank, provides an additional 0.05 percent benefit (interest rate at 6.65 percent) for prospective salaried women home buyers.

Under this offer, salaried home buyers can enjoy flexible loan tenure of up to 35 years at affordable EMI options and zero prepayment charges with minimal documentation. The offer is applicable for home loans for property purchase as well as balance transfers from other lenders.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Yes Bank, said, "Given our focus on further building the retail book, home loan is a segment we are looking at expanding and envisage growing the book size by 2X over the next three months. With its inherent long tenure, the home loan offering also gives us an opportunity to partner with our consumers across different life stages and lifecycles.”

Benefits of YES Premier home loans:

· Loan tenure of up to 35 years

· 0.05% discount for salaried women customers

· Minimal documentation

· Doorstep service

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 01:52 PM IST