YES Bank has the highest exposure to debt-hit Cox & Kings

Cox & Kings has submitted a list of financial creditors that have total claims of over 59 bln rupees and of operational creditors having claims of another 870.9 mln rupees. Cox & Kings is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

According to the updated financial creditors' list, Axis Bank has submitted a claim of 10.65 bln rupees, State Bank of India 6.3 bln rupees, IndusInd Bank 2.70 bln rupees, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank 2.19 bln rupees, Bank of Baroda 1.88 bln rupees, Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.48 bln rupees, UTI Trustee Company 1.28 bln rupees, Central Bank of India 1.20 bln rupees, Tourism Finance Corp of India 1.6 bln rupees, Andhra Bank 1.03 bln rupees, SBI Cards and Payment Services 1.02 bln rupees to Cox & Kings' resolution professional.

Other lenders, including Deutsche Bank, SBI (UK), Housing Development Finance Corp, Indian Bank, and IDFC Bank, have exposure of less than 1 bln rupees each.