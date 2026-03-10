YES Bank Changes Credit Card Rules From 1 April 2026, Utility Bill Limits Raised To ₹1 Lakh

YES Bank has announced new credit card rules that will take effect from 1 April 2026. | File Image |

Mumbai: YES Bank has announced changes to its credit card rules that will come into effect from 1 April 2026. The new rules mainly affect utility bill payments, transportation transactions and digital wallet loading. The bank has also increased certain spending limits before fees are applied.

Changes in Utility Bill Payments

Under the new rules, when customers use their YES Bank credit cards to pay utility bills such as electricity, water, gas or internet, the charge will appear in the credit card statement as “Utility and Service Transaction Fee.”

However, the bank has increased the monthly spending limit before the fee applies.

For YES Private Credit Cards, the utility spending limit has been increased to Rs 1,00,000, up from the earlier Rs 50,000.

For MARQUEE and RESERV Credit Cards, the limit has been increased to Rs 50,000, compared to the earlier Rs 25,000.

For other retail credit cards, the new limit is Rs 25,000, which was earlier Rs 15,000.

This means customers can now spend more on utility payments before any surcharge is charged.

Transportation Transaction Charges

YES Bank has also introduced a Transportation Fee for certain transactions such as toll and bridge payments made using credit cards.

These transactions will attract a 1 percent charge plus GST if the monthly spending crosses the defined limit.

The new monthly limits are:

- Rs 75,000 for premium credit card variants

- Rs 50,000 for other credit cards

If the limit is crossed, the charge per transaction will be capped at Rs 5,000.

Digital Wallet Loading Fees

The bank has also revised the rules for loading money into third-party digital wallets using YES Bank credit cards.

This includes platforms such as Amazon Pay, Paytm, MobiKwik and CRED.

Under the new policy:

- Transactions up to Rs 2,000 will not attract any fee.

- Transactions above Rs 2,000 will attract a 1 percent fee.

However, the maximum fee per transaction will be limited to Rs 5,000.

What This Means for Customers?

With these changes, YES Bank has raised spending limits in several categories. This allows credit card users to spend more before additional charges are applied, while also making transaction fees clearer in monthly statements.