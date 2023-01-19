Yes Bank allots more than 10 lakh shares as stock options for its employees

File Photo

Through an exchange filing, India's private lender Yes Bank has released 10,68,200 for its employees as stock options at a Rs 2 per unit face value.

This has increased the bank's paid up share capital to Rs. 57,50,87,91,168.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)