Yes Bank allots more than 10 lakh shares as stock options for its employees

The private lender's paid up share capital now stands Rs. 57,50,87,91,168.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
File Photo
Through an exchange filing, India's private lender Yes Bank has released 10,68,200 for its employees as stock options at a Rs 2 per unit face value.

This has increased the bank's paid up share capital to Rs. 57,50,87,91,168.

