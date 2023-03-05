Yellow iPhone 14 reportedly in the pipeline, year after Green iPhone 13

Despite the rise of high-end phones from Samsung and OnePlus, the iPhone remains a trendsetter in all segments from design to features. The brand with a loyal following is probably the only one which could've pulled off the launch of a green smartphone, like it did last year. Now speculation is rife about another brave move by Apple, with a yellow iPhone 14 reportedly in the works.

Marking the arrival of spring

The colour usually associated with spring, may be launched around the same time as the Indian festival of Holi. Last year, the Green iPhone 13 was also announced in the month of March, and now reports of a planned product briefing at Apple have emerged. The launch of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus had come just months after adding the shade to iPhone 13.

Not a first for Apple

But yellow won't be an entirely new colour for the premium smartphone as iPhone 11 and iPhone 5C have also been introduced in the same shade earlier. This comes as iPhone sales dipped during the October-December quarter and are expected to fall for another quarter, due to production glitches in China.

Among iPhone buyers 63 per cent go for colour options, while the rest are divide between black and off-white models. In India, black remains the most popular shade for iPhone users, after replacing blue in the entire smartphone market.