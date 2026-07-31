Xiaomi 17T: Flagship-Grade Features At A Mid-Range Price, Now With Affordable EMIs | File photo

The Xiaomi 17T brings Leica cameras, a 6,500 mAh battery, and flagship-grade performance at a mid-range price. Buy it on Easy EMIs using the Insta EMI Card, no credit card needed.

Finding a phone under Rs. 65,000 that genuinely competes with flagships has always been a trade-off — until now. The Xiaomi 17T does not ask you to compromise on camera quality, battery life, or build durability to stay within budget. Whether you take a lot of photos, game heavily, or simply need a phone that keeps up with a demanding day, this device makes a strong case for itself.

The Bajaj Finance Insta EMI Card makes this purchase even more accessible, letting you split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. If you want to get started, explore your options for buying the Xiaomi 17T on EMI without a credit card and check what suits your monthly budget before heading to a store.

The Xiaomi 17T carries a sharp, bright display built for comfortable use indoors and outdoors, paired with a durable build that holds up to daily wear.

· Large, immersive viewing area: A 6.59-inch screen gives you noticeably more room for reading, browsing, and watching content, reducing the need to zoom in or squint during extended sessions.

· Smooth, responsive scrolling: A 120Hz refresh rate makes everyday interactions feel more natural and fluid, whether you are swiping through social media feeds or navigating between apps.

· Readable in direct sunlight: A peak brightness of 3,500 nits keeps the screen clear even outdoors, so you do not need to shield the phone with your hand to read a message.

· Scratch and crack resistance: Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on both the front and back reduces the likelihood of damage from everyday drops and handling, keeping the phone looking newer for longer.

· Confidence near water: An IP68 rating means accidental splashes, rain, and brief submersions will not damage the phone, so you do not need to panic every time it gets wet.

Specification

Details

Display size

6.59-inch

Display type

AMOLED

Resolution

1268 x 2756 pixel

Refresh rate

120Hz

Peak brightness

3,500 nits

Front and back glass

Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Water resistance

IP68

Dimensions

157.6 x 75.2 x 8.2 mm

Weight

200 g

The Xiaomi 17T handles daily multitasking, gaming, and productivity tasks with a chipset and software combination that punches above its price segment.

· Fast, lag-free app experience: An efficient 4 nm chipset delivers snappy app launches and smooth transitions, so you spend less time waiting and more time getting things done.

· Seamless switching between apps: With 12GB of fast RAM, keeping multiple apps open simultaneously stays smooth, making it easy to move between work tools, streaming, and messaging without reloads.

· Stays cool under pressure: Active thermal management prevents the phone from overheating during long gaming or recording sessions, helping it maintain consistent speed throughout.

· Intuitive, AI-ready software: HyperOS 3 on Android 16 gives you a clean interface with built-in AI tools like Circle to Search and Google Gemini, making everyday tasks faster to complete.

Specification

Details

Chipset

MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra (4 nm)

RAM

12GB LPDDR5X

Storage

256GB / 512GB

Operating system

Android 16 with HyperOS 3

Cooling

3D IceLoop system

AI features

Circle to Search, Google Gemini, Xiaomi AI

The Xiaomi 17T brings a Leica-tuned triple camera setup that gives you versatile photography options well beyond what most phones offer at this price.

· True-to-life colours in every shot: Leica-tuned processing delivers natural skin tones and accurate colour reproduction, so your everyday photos look polished without heavy editing afterwards.

· Zoom in without losing detail: A 5x periscope telephoto lens, rare at this price, lets you capture distant subjects clearly, whether at a concert, on a hike, or at a family gathering.

· Fit more into every frame: A 12MP ultra-wide lens gives you a broader field of view for group photos, architecture, and landscapes, so you stop asking people to squeeze in closer.

· Sharp, well-lit selfies: A 32MP front camera produces detailed selfies and stable video call quality, making it genuinely useful for daily communication and content creation.

Specification

Details

Main camera

50MP (wide, Leica-tuned)

Telephoto camera

50MP with 5x periscope optical zoom

Ultra-wide camera

12MP

Front camera

32MP

Camera features

HDR, portrait mode, pro mode, RAW, Leica lens

The Xiaomi 17T prioritises battery endurance, using silicon-carbon cell technology to pack more capacity into a slim body without added bulk.

· All-day endurance without anxiety: A 6,500 mAh cell means most users get through a full day of heavy use, including gaming, calls, and streaming, without reaching for a charger before bed.

· Back to full charge quickly: 67W HyperCharge wired charging replenishes the battery fast during short breaks, so a brief stop at your desk is often enough to top up meaningfully.

· Efficient power use throughout the day: The 4 nm chipset draws less power during everyday tasks and background processes, stretching the large battery even further during lighter usage days.

· Worth noting before you buy: The Xiaomi 17T does not support wireless charging, so a cable remains necessary for every top-up, which is something to factor in if you rely on a wireless pad at home.

Specification

Details

Battery capacity

6,500 mAh

Battery type

Silicon-carbon

Wired charging

67W HyperCharge

Wireless charging

Not supported

Charging port

USB-C

The Xiaomi 17T comes in two storage variants, offering a straightforward choice between everyday storage and a higher capacity option for power users.

Variant

Price*

12GB RAM + 256GB

Rs. 59,999

12GB RAM + 512GB

Rs. 64,999

Disclaimer: Prices may differ based on location and time. Visit a Bajaj Finance partner store or the official brand website for the latest pricing.

Your choice between the two variants depends on how much you store on your phone and how long you plan to keep the device.

User type

Recommended variant

Reason

Casual users and light photographers

12GB + 256GB

Sufficient for everyday apps, photos, and streaming

Heavy gamers and content creators

12GB + 512GB

More room for large game files, 4K videos, and offline media

Users planning to keep the phone three or more years

12GB + 512GB

Future-proofs your storage as app sizes continue to grow

The Insta EMI Card lets you bring home the Xiaomi 17T on Easy EMIs without a credit card, at Bajaj Finance partner stores across India.

Check eligibility and visit a store:

· Verify before you go: Check your Insta EMI Card eligibility beforehand to confirm your card loan offer and avoid any delays at the billing counter.

· See the phone in person: Head to a nearby Bajaj Finance partner electronics store and spend time with the Xiaomi 17T before committing, so your purchase matches your real-world expectations.

· Pick the right variant: Choose the storage option and colour that suits your usage habits after testing the device in-store, rather than guessing online.

Complete your purchase:

· Skip the lump sum: Inform the billing staff that you wish to pay using your Insta EMI Card, so you avoid arranging the full amount upfront.

· Choose a comfortable tenure: Select a repayment period that keeps your monthly instalment manageable alongside your other regular expenses.

· Walk out with your phone: Enter your card details and One Time Password to complete the purchase and take your Xiaomi 17T home the same day, with no paperwork delays.

The Xiaomi 17T delivers a compelling set of features for its price, combining Leica-tuned cameras, a large silicon-carbon battery, and a bright AMOLED display in a durable IP68-rated build. It suits buyers who want near-flagship photography and all-day battery life without crossing the Rs. 65,000 mark. With Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs and the Insta EMI Card, you can bring it home without arranging the full amount upfront.