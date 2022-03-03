Xanadu Realty launches ‘Fireworks' with Kumar Parc residences, Pune

After establishing itself in just a matter of six months in Pune, Xanadu Realty continues to bolster its presence in the region by delivering the a real estate launch of Q3 FY21-22, Kumar Parc Residences. With a focused and power-packed 2 months of preparation, the project saw unprecedented sales of Rs 1.5 billion (60% of total) in mere 4 weeks of launch,it said..

Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO Xanadu Realty said, “The key success driver for Kumar Parc Residences was a holistic campaign that targeted three key consideration drivers – location, growth, and lifestyle. We are confident to establish ourselves as the leading growth partner in the Pune real estate market.”

Buoyed by the festive season, Xanadu conceptualised the campaign ‘Fireworks’, which build relevance during the festive season, and drew interest to a unique offering in the micro-market.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:50 PM IST