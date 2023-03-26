X-ray machine import duty to rise by 15% from Apr 1 | Canva

The government has hiked customs duty on import of X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators to 15 per cent with effect from April 1.

The hike in the customs duty rate was brought in as part of the amendments to the Finance Bill, 2023, that was passed by the Lok Sabha last Friday.

Currently, there is a 10 per cent import duty on portable X-ray machines and non-portable X-ray generators and apparatus.

According to the amendment, the new rates would be effective from April 1, 2023.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said this is intended to improve barriers to manufacturing in India. He also added that this will encourage 'Make in India' to reduce import dependence in the niche sector.

With inputs from PTI