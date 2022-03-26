WROGN co-creator and brand ambassador Virat Kohli, teams up with for new apparel line

Popeye, the Sailor Man is teaming up with cricketer, Virat Kohli, for the all-new Popeye x WROGN men’s apparel line, available now in India.

WROGN is an Indian youth fashion and apparel brand for men co-created by Kohli, cricketing hero and an international sporting sensation.

Available now in India, the Popeye x WROGN collection includes a range of 28 t-shirts featuring classic poses of the spinach-eating sailor paired with the graphic WROGN logo. The collection will be promoted through in-store advertising and social media content with brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, modeling the line. The graphic tees retail for Rs 1,149 each and will also be available on Shoppers Stop, Pantaloons, Myntra & WROGN’s exclusive brand outlets, the company said in a press statement.

Popeye, the globally renown sailor man is owned by King Features Syndicate, a unit of Hearst and home to some of the world’s most popular entertainment characters. Black White Orange Pvt. Ltd., King Features’ agent in the territory, brokered the collaboration deal out of India.

“Popeye has an incredibly engaged fanbase in India and this partnership with WROGN brings those fans a fresh line of unique, on-trend merchandise celebrating his “strong to the finish” lifestyle,” said VP and GM, Global Head of Licensing for King Features, Carla Silva.

“We are excited about this collaboration between India’s leading youth fashion brand and the iconic character Popeye,” said Anjana Reddy, CEO, Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL), owner of WROGN. “This collaboration gives us the perfect opportunity to present our fun and quirky renditions to our customers. We have thoroughly enjoyed designing this collection and we are certain that this playful and stylish range will be well received by our target audience.”

“We’ve had a fabulous working relationship with USPL, they've been a key partner for us the past few years,” said Mitali Desai, co-founder & COO at Black White Orange Brands Pvt. Ltd. “Popeye is one of our favorite brands and we're super excited to see the Wrogn X Popeye range come to life through some fantastic designs. Fans are going to love this collection.”

This latest apparel launch follows the recent announcement of Popeye’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection from ICEBERG along with sustainability-focused fashions from partners such as United Colors of Benetton, Original Marines, Brava Fabrics and À La Garçonne.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:49 PM IST