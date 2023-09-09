Writesonic Launches Text To Speech Platform Audiosonic |

Writesonic, a trailblazer in AI-powered content solutions, announces the launch of Audiosonic, the future of integrated text and voice generation. Offering unparalleled ease of generating conversion-optimized content for blog posts, ads, emails, podcasts, and more, Audiosonic enables users to effortlessly convert text into human-like audio within the same ecosystem.

This new product represents a leap in synergy between content creation and voice synthesis.

Samanyou Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic, said, "We have always strived to offer holistic solutions to our users. With Audiosonic, we're marrying conversion-optimized content creation with lifelike text-to-speech capabilities. Imagine drafting a compelling email or an engaging blog post through Writesonic, and then instantly turning it into a human-like audio experience through Audiosonic. We're making that a reality."

Audiosonic is designed to streamline a broad range of use cases in AI text-to-speech (TTS) generation. It offers a helping hand to those with visual or reading disabilities by transforming text into audible words. In the realm of education, it enhances the e-learning journey by adding an audio narration to digital content, making learning more engaging for students. The entertainment industry leverages TTS technology to create audiobooks, providing a cost-effective alternative for publishers.

Moreover, it boosts customer service by powering virtual assistants and chatbots that offer instant responses to customer inquiries. Beyond that, TTS is employed in marketing strategies to craft personalized voice messages, and in gaming to deliver immersive experiences. It plays a crucial role in navigation systems, news broadcasting, and interactive voice response (IVR) systems, making the process of information delivery more efficient and interactive.

Read Also Reliance Industries Collaborates With NVIDIA To Build AI Supercomputers In India

Thus, the introduction of Audiosonic enhances Writesonic’s comprehensive suite of AI-driven content creation tools. The synergy between Writesonic's existing platforms like Chatsonic for interactive chats and the AI Article Writer for in-depth content, combined with Audiosonic's advanced text-to-speech features, creates a one-stop-shop for all content needs.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)