WR conducts special drive against touts, 124 held with tickets worth Rs 34L seized

About 119 persons were arrested in 115 cases and 2471 tickets including E tickets as well journey cum reservation having value Rs 31,50,515/- were seized in a special drive launched by Western Railway against touts. Similarly, in another case of booking E- tickets using Red Bull, Tatkaladda & Pro extension software, 5 persons were arrested in 5 cases and 33 E – tickets valuing worth Rs. 2,81,614 were seized from them.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, a special team of detective wing of RPF Crime Branch, cyber cell and divisions was formed for the drive against touts. Western Railway has appealed all its passengers to refrain from buying tickets from touts. Passengers have also been alerted against the various modus operandi of touts through awareness campaigns being run by WR on different mediums as well as through announcement on public announcement system.