WPI inflation spikes to record high of 15.08% in April against 14.55% in March: Govt data

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation spikes to record high of 15.08 percent in April against 14.55 per cent in March, according to Government data.

The wholesale inflation across the country rose to 14.55 percent in March, data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed.

The wholesale price index (WPI) grew 13.11 percent during the month of February, while the WPI for January was revised to 13.68 percent from 12.96 percent, the data showed. The WPI in March 2021 was at 7.89 per cent.

The WPI inflation has remained in the double digits for the 13th consecutive month beginning April 2021.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:22 PM IST