 WPI Inflation Rises To 0.26% In November After 7 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWPI Inflation Rises To 0.26% In November After 7 Months

WPI Inflation Rises To 0.26% In November After 7 Months

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone for the past seven months and was at (-) 0.52 per cent in October.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST
article-image
WPI Inflation Rises To 0.26% In November After 7 Months | Unsplash.com

 Wholesale price-based inflation rose at the fastest pace in eight months at 0.26 per cent in November mainly due to a sharp rise in food prices.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone for the past seven months and was at (-) 0.52 per cent in October.

"Positive rate of inflation in November, 2023 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing etc," the Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Food inflation rose to 8.18 per cent in November, from 2.53 per cent in October.

Official data released earlier this week showed retail or consumer price based inflation rising at its fastest pace in three months at 5.55 per cent in November, driven by spike in food prices.

The Reserve Bank in its bi-monthly monetary policy last week, held interest rates steady and flagged risks of rising food inflation in November and December. 

Read Also
WPI Inflation For October In Negative For 7th Straight Month At 0.52%
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Narayana Murthy Deepfake Videos Row: Infosys Co-Founder Denies Involvement in Automated Trading Apps

Narayana Murthy Deepfake Videos Row: Infosys Co-Founder Denies Involvement in Automated Trading Apps

Mufti Jeans Maker Credo Brands' ₹550 Cr IPO To Open On December 19

Mufti Jeans Maker Credo Brands' ₹550 Cr IPO To Open On December 19

Azad Engineering Gets Sebi's Go-ahead For ₹740 Cr IPO

Azad Engineering Gets Sebi's Go-ahead For ₹740 Cr IPO

WPI Inflation Rises To 0.26% In November After 7 Months

WPI Inflation Rises To 0.26% In November After 7 Months

Dogecoin (DOGE) holders see no hope, run toward Retik Finance (RETIK)

Dogecoin (DOGE) holders see no hope, run toward Retik Finance (RETIK)