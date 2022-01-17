Top ten richest globally saw wealth double to $1.5 tn during pandemic: Report

World's 10 richest men in the world have seen their global wealth double to $1.5 trillion since the start of the global pandemic following a surge in share and property prices, according to Oxfam report.

The report said the 10 richest men own six times as much wealth as the bottom 40 per cent (3.1 billion people).

The charity said the incomes of 99 per cent of the world's population had reduced from March 2020 to October 2021, when Elon Musk,and the other nine richest billionaires had been growing wealthier by $1.3 billion a day.

The report said that World Bank figures showed 163 million more people had been driven below the poverty line while the super rich were benefiting from the stimulus provided by governments around the world.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 02:41 PM IST