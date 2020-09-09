World’s top ten richest as of September 9: Elon Musk’s wealth erodes by USD 16.3 billion; Mukesh Ambani strong in 7th position

After Tesla’s shares tumbled on Tuesday, Elon Musk’s wealth eroded by USD 16.3 billion. With this decline, Musk slipped to the sixth position, from the earlier fourth position, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index on September 9.

Musk’s Tesla was left out of the S&P 500 which led to a crash in the shares of the company. Due this slip in ranking by Musk, Bernard Arnault moved up the ranking as he now holds the fourth position in the world’s richest list which was with Musk for a long time.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos saw an erosion in his wealth by USD 7.94 billion. But he continues to hold on to the first position in the list of Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates saw a decline of USD 2.05 billion in his net worth as of September 9. Meanwhile, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg saw an erosion of USD 4.26 billion in his net worth. On Tuesday, major technology stocks in the US market fell over concerns that some IT stocks climbed mainly due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In the case of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, he continued to hold on to the seventh spot in the world’s richest list. While every billionaire in the top ten list witnessed erosion in their wealth, Ambani saw a rise in this wealth by USD 421 million.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 9:

1. Jeff Bezos: $186 billion

2. Bill Gates: $121 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $103 billion

4. Bernard Arnault: $85.5 billion

5. Warren Buffett: $82.4 billion

6. Elon Musk: $82.2 billion

7. Mukesh Ambani: $80.4 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $73.1 billion

9. Larry Page: $72.9 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $70.7 billion