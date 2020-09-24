World’s top 10 richest as on September 24: Jeff Bezos’ net worth falls by USD 7.06 billion; Elon Musk’s net worth down by USD 9.59 billion

Amazon and Tesla, among other stocks, slipped during the US trading. This was because of the rising cases of COVID-19 along with the lackluster sentiment of investors. This slip of stocks was reflected in the net worth of almost all top US investors.

As of September 24, the net worth of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, declined by USD 7.06 billion, wiping off the gains made on September 23. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the total net worth of Jeff Bezos stands at USD 178 billion and he continues to be the world's richest. On September 23, Amazon stock surged owing to Bernstein upgrading Amazon stock to ‘outperform’.

Yet another billionaire who saw his wealth eroded is Tesla’s Elon Musk. His total net worth sharply declined by USD 9.59 billion. This is mainly because Tesla failed to impress the investors on the progress made on its affordable products. Due to this decline, Musk’s net worth now stands at USD 93.2 billion.

Other top ten US billionaires who witnessed an erosion in their net worth are Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Larry Ellison, and Larry Page.

Meanwhile, the total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as of September 24, is USD 85.2 billion. In a single day, he added USD 466 million to his net worth. Reliance Industries’ stock surged after KKR announced that it is picking up stakes in the retail arm of the company. Ambani continues to be in the fifth richest.



Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 24:

1. Jeff Bezos: $178 billion

2. Bill Gates: $120 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $94.5 billion

4. Elon R Musk - $93.2 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $85.2 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $82.9 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $79.3 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $72.5 billion

9. Larry Ellison: $68.9 billion

10. Larry Page: $68.2 billion