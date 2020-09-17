World’s top 10 richest as on September 17: Jeff Bezos sheds USD 4.25 billion from his total net worth; Mukesh Ambani holds on to 6th position

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos continues to be the world richest. But his net worth has eroded by USD 4.25 billion in a single day. His total net worth on September 17 is USD 182 billion as against September 16, it was USD 186 billion. Other than Bezos, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg witnessed a drop in his net worth, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth eroded by USD 3.27 billion. Meanwhile, the wealth of Elon Musk dipped by USD 1.75 billion and Steve Ballmer witnessed a decline of USD 1.24 billion in his wealth.

Meanwhile, an Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani added USD 283 million to his net worth. Now, his total net worth now stands at USD 89.1 billion.

Ambani is the only Indian billionaire who is in the top 10 billionaires’ list. Other Indian billionaires are below 55th ranking. Adani Group’s chairman and founder, Gautam Adani has been moving up the ranking very quickly in the last few weeks. From the earlier 81st position, Adani this week holds 68th position — just two ranks below HCL Technologies founder Shiv Nadar.

Meanwhile, an American investor and co-founder of Oracle Corporation Larry Ellison is the tenth richest in the world — after he added USD 1.75 billion to his net worth as of September 16. But on September 17th, his net worth witnessed an erosion of USD 559 million.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 17:

1. Jeff Bezos: $182 billion

2. Bill Gates: $123 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $ 107 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $99.9 billion

5. Bernard Arnault - $91.4 billion

6. Mukesh Ambani: $89.1 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $83.1 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $74.0 billion

9. Larry Page: $72.5 billion

10. Larry Ellison: $71.3 billion