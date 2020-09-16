World’s top 10 richest as on September 16: Jeff Bezos is numero uno; Mukesh Ambani steady at 6; Oracle’s Larry Ellison is 10th richest now

American investor and co-founder of Oracle Corporation Larry Ellison is the tenth richest in the world — after he added USD 1.75 billion to his net worth as of September 16. This increase in wealth can be attributed to the rise in shares of the cloud company after reports surfaced that Oracle Corporation is teaming up with China’s ByteDance.

As of October 2019, he was listed by Forbes magazine as the fourth-wealthiest person in the United States. Ellison overtook Sergey Brin to be listed in the top ten billionaires list by Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Meanwhile, the rally in Tesla’s share led to a rise in the net worth of Elon Musk, founder of the electric vehicle company. In a single day, his net worth rose by USD 6.59 billion. Now, the total net worth of Elon Musk is USD 108 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He continues to hold on to the third position, while the first and second position still continues to be with Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates respectively.

After days of erosion in net worth, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos added USD 2.90 billion in a single day. Thus, taking his net worth to USD 186 billion.

Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani added USD 419 million to his net worth. Now, his total net worth now stands at USD 88.8 billion.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 16:

1. Jeff Bezos: $186 billion

2. Bill Gates: $124 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $ 108 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $103 billion

5. Bernard Arnault - $90.5 billion

6. Mukesh Ambani: $88.8 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $82.8 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $75.3 billion

9. Larry Page: $73.4 billion

10. Larry Ellison: $71.9 billion