World’s top 10 richest as on September 12: Jeff Bezos still number 1; Mukesh Ambani is the 5th richest

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos witnessed an erosion of USD 3.12 billion as on September 12, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list. Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page and Sergey Brin witnessed an erosion in their wealth.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani and Bernard Arnault saw a rise in their wealth. The total net worth of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Mukesh Ambani rose by USD 382 million as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list on September 12. On September 11, his net worth witnessed a sharp rise, which helped him move to fifth position, overtaking Warren Buffett and Bernard Arnault. The surge in the total net worth of Ambani could be attributed to the fact that Reliance Industries is mulling over selling a stake in its retail arm to Amazon. This led to a surge in the price of RIL shares. Meanwhile, the US-based investors’ net worth declined as the US stock closed lower. This week was one of the worst weeks for the IT companies listed in the US stock market. Due to sell-off for profit booking, many IT companies’ shares witnessed a fall.

According to CNBC, large IT companies were hit this week. Facebook and Amazon each lost more than 5 per cent this week. Apple and Netflix slipped by 7.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively. Alphabet and Microsoft witnessed a decline of more than 4 per cent. In percentage term, Tesla was hit the most as its stock prices plunged 10.9 per cent this week.

Find how much world's top 10 richest people are worth as of September 12:

1. Jeff Bezos: $184 billion

2. Bill Gates: $122 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg - $101 billion

4. Elon R Musk - $ 91.5 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $89.0 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $88.6 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $82.4 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $73.7 billion

9. Larry Page: $72.5 billion

10. Sergey Brin: $70.3 billion