World’s top 10 richest as on October 1: Mukesh Ambani fifth richest in the world; first richest is Jeff Bezos

The total net worth of Indian billionaire and chairman of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Mukesh Ambani, as on October 1, stands at USD 85.5 billion. He continues to be the fifth richest whereas Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth richest and his net worth stands at USD 99.2 billion.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of October 1, Zuckerberg added USD 40.5 million to his net worth and Ambani witnessed an erosion of USD 294 million in his net worth. Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault’s wealth eroded by USD 1.81 billion.

Meanwhile, all the top American investors in the top 10 list of richest witnessed a rise in their net worth. Over the hope of a stimulus from the US government, the US stock gained for the second day in a row. This worked in the favour of the American investors. While most American investors witnessed an increase in their net worth in millions, Elon Musk, Warren Buffett and Steve Ballmer net worth rose by USD 2.17 billion, USD 1.02 billion, and USD 1.02 billion respectively.

In the meantime, Oracle’s Larry Ellison is ten richest and is overtaken by Google’s Larry Page, who is now ninth richest. In a single day, Ellison and Page net worth rose by USD 22 million and USD 313 million respectively.

Find how much the world's top 10 richest people are worth as of October 1:



1. Jeff Bezos: $186 billion

2. Bill Gates: $ 123 billion

3. Elon R Musk - $104 billion

4. Mark Zuckerberg - $99.2 billion

5. Mukesh Ambani: $85.5 billion

6. Bernard Arnault - $82.6 billion

7. Warren Buffett - $80.7 billion

8. Steve Ballmer: $75.8 billion

9. Larry Page: $70.6 billion

10.Larry Ellison: $74.6 billion