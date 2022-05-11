Worldline India partners with Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections for MP Police

Payment services firm Worldline announced it has partnered with Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections for Madhya Pradesh Police Department.

A Memorandum of Association (MoU) was signed between BOI and MP Police Department, Govt. of India to integrate Point of Sale (POS) terminals with e-challan portal of police department on May 10, 2022.

The MoU was exchanged between G. Janardhan, ADG, PTRI, MP Police, Govt. of India and Lokesh Krishna, GM, Bank of India in Bhopal.

Worldline India was represented by Gulshan Pruthi, Executive Vice President, Worldline India. Senior officials from Worldline, MP Police and BOI also graced the event with their presence.

Bank of India has provided over 600 Worldline Android Terminals to MP Police Department to facilitate e-collections via credit and debit cards.This initiative will enable MP Police to acceptonline payments for challans on-the-go and offer a convenience to the residents.

Lokesh Krishna, General Manager, National Banking Group, MP & Chhattisgarh, Bank of India, said, “With the help of Worldline, we are providing 600 POS terminals to MP Police Department. Three zones namely Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol covering 12 districts in MP will be covered in this initiative. Through this relationship between MP Police Department and BOI, we look forward to extend all kinds of banking services by leveraging our wide presence of more than 500 bank branches in MP and Chhattisgarh.”

Deepak Kumar Gupta, Zonal Manager, Bhopal Zone, Bank of India, said, “Now, residents of Madhya Pradesh can settle their challan payments instantaneously through Bank of India POS terminals powered by Worldline.”

Gulshan Pruthi, Executive Vice President, Worldline India said, “We are delighted to facilitate digital payments for MP Police e-challans withour Android POS terminals in association with our long-standing partner – Bank of India.We continue to invest in technologies to offer such customized solutions by driving innovation and enhancing digital payments adoption across the country.”

G Janardhan ,ADG, PTRI, PHQ, M.P Police Department, Government of India said, "This initiative will help us in comprehensively monitor all the collections, bring more transparency in the ecosystem, build more confidence among residents and will also act as deterrent to reduce the accidents.We plan to deploy more POS terminals under this initiative and are looking forward to a fruitful association with Bank of India and Worldline”

E-challan is an electronically generated challan (Online Generated System Challan) that is taken care of by the Electronic Challan System.Challan is a payment which citizens have to pay if they break any traffic rule as per the guidelines issued by the traffic department.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:19 PM IST