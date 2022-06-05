World Environment Day: Ceat Tyres celebrates with `Seed Ball Making,’ activity

Women employees at Ceat plants participating in Seed ball activity on occasion of World Environment Day 2022 | Ceat Ltd

Ceat Tyres announced it has celebrated World Environment Day 2022 with the “Seed Ball Making” activity to raise awareness about the importance of conserving nature.

The activity of Seed Ball making conducted across all CEAT Plants saw an active participation of more than 1000 employees from Nashik, Bhandup, Nagpur, Ambernath, Halol and Chennai plant, it said in a press statement.

This year's seed ball activity is one such initiative that supports the World Environment Day theme ` Only One Earth.’ Ceat has aimed to make 15,000 to 20,000 seed balls and disperse them in and around the plant locations to bring down carbon footprint and increase the green cover, the statement said.

Arnab Banerjee, COO, Ceat said, “With the ever-increasing concerns of the environment, it’s time we strike a balance with nature to reduce adversities for the future generation. At Ceat, our immediate goal is to reduce 50 percentof carbon emissions by 2030. We are working towards different mechanisms to increase the environmental footprint of the production and usage of our products.”