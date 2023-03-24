World Bank president nominee Ajay Banga tests Covid positive; India meetings canceled | Image: Wikipedia

US nominee for World Bank president Ajay Banga has tested positive for COVID-19 following which the meetings scheduled during his two-day visit to India have been canceled.

According to a statement by the Finance Ministry, Banga's meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman would not happen as he is in quarantine.

"During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for COVID-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation," the statement said.

Banga was also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and top officials during his visit from March 23 to 24.

Read Also US nominee for World Bank President Ajay Banga to meet PM Modi, S Jaishankar

The World Bank president nominee’s New Delhi visit is the final stop on his three-week global tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America, and Asia to drum up support for his candidature for the World Bank's top position.

"While in India, Banga will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. These discussions will focus on India's development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges," the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

With inputs from PTI