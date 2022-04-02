World Autism Awareness Day: Tata Power partners with CADRRE to launch Autism support network

Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT) has announced that it has today partnered with the Center for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE) to launch 'Pay Autention - A different mind is a gifted mind', India's first bridgital Autism support network.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neuro-developmental disorder of variable severity, characterized by challenges in social interaction, communication, restrictive or repetitive patterns of behaviour; signs of which usually begin during early childhood and last throughout an individual’s lifespan. It is the third most common developmental disorder in the world, according to a press statement.

Under this initiative, Tata Power Community Development Trust (TPCDT) and CADRRE aspire to empower parents, caregivers, Anganwadi workers, public health center workers, schoolteachers, staff of social development organizations, and social workers to be the primary identification and support champions and who will augment early intervention for children and young adults with Autism.

In the first phase, the initiative will primarily focus on supporting children with Autism, and subsequently, in the second stage, it will focus on young adults, empowering them with life skills and career readiness.

The partnership is aimed at creating innovative modules and engaging practices to empower parents to have children screened for autism in the early stages of their life and seek diagnosis if necessary. These appropriate theoretical frameworks on autism are important as they can assist children to live independently in the long run. The pre-recorded content and monthly live seminars on the subject will be initially offered to local partners, schools, social development institutions, and volunteers associated with the Tata Group and around Tata Power operational areas.

The virtual launch event was attended and addressed by Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, Himal Tewari, CHRO, Tata Power, Ms. Jyoti Kumar Bansal, Chief - Branding, Communications, CSR, Sustainability, Tata Power and MS Foram Nagori, CSR Head, Tata Power.

Addressing the launch event, N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons said "The vision is to facilitate bridgital connectivity and social infrastructure with better access for all - including differently abled and rural communities. I encourage more and more corporates & influencers to help bridge the divides in our social fabric through such focused social innovation initiatives leveraging the potential of technology".

Commenting on this, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, Tata Power said, “With the launch of PAY AUTENTION a specialized bridgital program to support the ecosystem of Autistic Care in India, our effort is to unlock possibilities for these individuals, through professional care and support, lighting up their lives and ensuring we walk the path of truly leaving no one behind."

Speaking at the launch, G. Vijaya Raghavan, Honorary Director CADRRE said, "CADRRE is extremely happy to collaborate with Tata Power in launching the PAY AUTENTION Autism support network, which will be the first step in creating a model that provides access to specialized experts and therapists to the remotest areas of our country. This should become a platform that impacts the lives of countless families impacted by Autism in the next few years."

Ranveer Saini, Sports Person & Autism Champion, First Indian Golfer (with Autism) to Win Gold at Special Olympics World Games, who shared his experience during the event, said, "I take joy in joining hands with Tata Power and becoming a part of this much-needed support portal for the individuals with Autism. I am sure this initiative will not only empower but also light up the lives of countless people with disabilities, who are in need of specialized care."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 03:58 PM IST