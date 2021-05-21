Workplace power is not to be abused, says Microsoft's Satya Nadella; comments come days after Bill Gates' controversy

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Friday said that executives should not abuse the power they hold in their workplace. He said this during a CNBC show. Nadella's statement comes days after media reports stated that Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder allegedly tried to start an intimate relationship with an employee in 2000.

“Overall, the power dynamic in the workplace is not something that can be abused in any form, and the most important thing is for us to make sure that everybody is comfortable in being able to raise any issues they see, and for us to be able to fully investigate it,” Nadella told CNBC. Since Nadella's appointment as CEO, this is the first major controversy faced by the company.