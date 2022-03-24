Work from Home: Magicpin announces its Remote-First workplace policy

magicpin, a platform for discovery and savings in offline retail operated by Samast Technology Private Limited, announced that it has adopted a Remote-First workplace policy, empowering its employees to work from wherever they are based.

While many firms have adopted the hybrid model--work from home for a few days and then from office for a few days, Anshoo Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder, magicpin, said, "Our collective experience through the pandemic has instilled a culture that goes beyond the workstation. In the course of the last two years, we’ve raised $60 million in Series D funding, launched new features on the product, strengthened our teams, expanded into new categories – all while working remotely."

A survey conducted by CIEL HR Services - recruitment and staffing firm, reveals that employees are even ready to quit the job if that option is taken out, according to The Economic Times. Of the 10 respondents, at least 6 were ready to resign instead of returning to the office.

Brij Bhushan, COO and Co-Founder, magicpin, said, “The Remote-First policy has worked wonderfully for us. We’ve built new businesses through custom-built software, had in-person interactions when necessary, and even launched the home delivery service during the pandemic while working remotely."

How does Remote-First model work?

In the Remote-First model of working, magicpin will encourage those who can to come to office during the first week of every month. For those who are working from different parts of the country, magicpin's talent team has been building touchpoints with employees - both formal and casual - to make them more comfortable and connected, wherever they are, said Bhushan.

Sharma said, “While WFH became the norm since the pandemic began, magicpin has been operating on a distributed and flexible workplace model since our foundation. We have been sympathetic to the needs of our employees to balance work and family obligations and given them the freedom to work remotely. Remote-First as our official workplace policy is a considered decision, and also an easy one. We have complete faith in our employees to take ownership of projects, wherever they are."

magicpin is building India’s largest platform for discovery of local retail. It is backed by marquee investors such as Lightspeed, Zomato and Waterbridge. In November 2021, it raised $60 million in Series D funding round to bolster its hyperlocal retail market expansion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 12:40 PM IST