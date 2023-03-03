Women's Day 2023: Here's how women are making their presence felt in all aspects of real estate

There was a stage when most real estate transactions primarily comprised men interacting with each other. From the realtor to the site visit coordinator and the salesperson, even the buyer, invariably the process was almost entirely driven by the male gender. The situation, however, has changed to a large extent. Increasingly, all the above-mentioned roles are witnessing women at the forefront.

Be it the prospective buyer making inquiries or the realtor providing insightful suggestions, the site visit coordinator asking you to be comfortable in the reception area or the sales head pointing out the benefits of each apartment positioning in terms of the views available, at least one or two of them tend to be women these days.

Neha Mishra, Vice President, Human Resources, Homesfy.in and MyMagnet.io, points out, “The instant we hear the word real estate broker or agent, we think of a man for obvious reasons because, for years, we always have seen a man doing this job. But now the coins have flipped; women have made a foray into the real estate industry and made a place for themselves. Women have made significant contributions to the real estate industry and continue to do so with their business acumen, aptitudes, and perseverance. Real estate undoubtedly provides many opportunities for women to succeed as agents, brokers, property managers, developers, investors, and many more. At Homesfy, we have 30% of women in leadership roles.”

According to her, despite the growing number of opportunities in the real estate industry, social norms and cultural attitudes ‘can make it difficult’ for women to pursue careers in real estate. However, many women have left that ‘can’ a way behind, emerged as successful real estate professionals, and have inspired other women to pursue it. “Overall, the role of women in real estate continues to evolve and grow, and there is a great deal of potential for women to make a positive impact in the industry,” she affirms.

Read Also Here's how the recent repo rate hike affect transactions