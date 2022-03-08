Women's Day 2022: How technology can empower women in agriculture

AgriTech at the grassroots level is all about social impact. It works towards freeing the farmer from the orthodoxy prevalent in the farming system by equipping them with information, tools and technical support to help make agriculture more sustainable. It also ensures to be inclusive of the silent workforce of the sector - the women in agriculture, who though invisible, are pivotal to its success. They often look after the fields and cattle, especially when men from villages move from agriculture to non-agriculture sectors by migrating to cities. Despite their contributions, rural women are the most underrepresented in the job marketplace. The reasons range from unpaid work, lower education levels, lack of local motivators, patriarchy and lack of opportunities in the rural regions for gainful employment.

The advent of agritech companies is changing this equation. Since their offerings are tech-based, they need an active field force in villages who inform and educate the farmers on the benefits of adopting tech and leveraging it to increase productivity and agricultural sustainability. With their instinct to care and do the best for their families and communities, women make the right fit for this kind of work. Enabling women in agriculture will have multiple positive effects on their economic condition, farm output, ultimately translating to food security and a better economy for India.

For women to thrive at the workplace, creating an ecosystem responsive to their requirements is imperative. Here again, technology solves the critical impediments to getting rural women into the workforce by:

Bringing flexible jobs to their doorstep

Rural women often have to juggle multiple roles. From caring for children, elderly parents or in-laws, handling household chores, and facing gender-based stereotypes in society, they find it difficult to move to cities to find suitable jobs. To contribute, they require job opportunities that are local and flexible in terms of work timings. The agritech companies have the perfect offering here. With the steadfast roll-out of sustainable agricultural practices and digital technology to bridge the existing gaps, these companies aim to bring sustainable solutions to farms, farmers and others employed in agriculture and its allied businesses. To meet these requirements, agritech companies create blue-collar jobs in and around agriculture by providing gainful employment in pre-sowing to post-harvest activities. By enabling women to join this workforce, they can now participate in their local economies, contribute their knowledge to local farmers and retailers, and support and transform agricultural practices while earning a steady income through a flexible work model.

Imparting training, financial literacy

Compared to men, rural women may not have as many educational advantages and so need focused training on new technologies, sales, marketing and soft skills. Through tech-based solutions, training is imparted at their fingertips, at a time comfortable to them. Digital and virtual training sessions are helping to bridge the knowledge gap while making women job-ready. Since many of these women are first-time job seekers, they have little or no awareness of income management or accessibility to credit facilities. By partnering with external agencies, the agritech companies empower women with financial literacy and extend equal and adequate access to financing and credit.

Creating a women-oriented community to learn, share & grow

By leveraging the array of social media channels, women are extended a like-minded community where they share success stories, celebrate wins and have an active support system in place. These channels also help raise awareness about gender inequality and help break the gender bias that has deeply permeated the rural backdrop. Such platforms encourage women to highlight their achievements, boosting morale and inspiring other women in the village to push their boundaries.

Conclusion

Technology enhances agricultural knowledge, improves career paths, and provides women in rural areas equal job opportunities and earning potential to succeed in agriculture. Today, women learn programs on operating farm machinery, improving agricultural knowledge, digital sales, soft skills, and more. India has an image of being the world's back office in terms of IT services. However, a push towards agricultural productivity can make it the world's farm, with rural women leading the way.

(Pranav Tiwari is CTO, nurture.farm--an open, digital platform for sustainable agriculture)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 10:47 AM IST