Women entrepreneurs, startups from Northeast at Elevate pitching series

Elevate XV focused on startups from the Northeast India and celebrated the spirit of budding entrepreneurs from North-Eastern region of India. Several entrepreneurs showcased their innovative solutions across sectors like Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Sustainability, Textile, E-commerce, Technology and Fashion during both editions.

Elevate XIV showcased ideas from women-led startups, including TheMadeonEarth--a brand that curates affordable, comfortable and breathable clothes made from certified organic cotton, muslin and bamboo; Toddle--a brand that delivers screen-free learning resources created by educators across the UAE to make learning fun and hands-on; ZNAP, a Fintech startup--which introduce consumer retention with cashback on retail spends, and Ecozoe--a brand created to replace single-use plastic disposables with sustainable solutions those are either biodegradable, sustainable, eco-friendly, plastic-free or vegan.

Startups from the Northeast region, presented their business ideas including Automovill Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a company, which caters to automotive after-sales ecosystem providing consistent, convenient and transparent service to customers; Encamp Tourism Private Limited, which act as a bridge for travellers looking to travel hassle-free to offbeat places in Northeast India; Skyy Rider Institutions Pvt Ltd, a leading skill development & Job assured platform in advanced skilling sector; BONV Technology Pvt. Ltd., which is aiming to bring air travel to streets in a smart, economic & sustainable way through innovative design and development of electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) and Treacle Technologies Private Limited, an Indian company involved in the business of cyber security.

Elevate series is an initiative of the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai that aims to display unconventional solutions created by over 600 startups over the course of five months under the India Innovation Hub umbrella and is supported by HSBC. This global pitching series is providing startups with an opportunity to articulate their vision, gain knowledge about the global sectoral trends, network with fellow new-age entrepreneurs and attract potential B2B investors.

Both the events were attended by investors.

The Indian startup ecosystem currently has over 60,000 DPIIT-registered startups from 628 districts across all 28 States and 8 Union Territories. India ranks in the top 50 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and is the fifth most startup-friendly country in the world (leading in Asia). Over 44 new unicorns came into existence in India, taking the total number of unicorns to 72.

The next Elevate session will take place on 16 March 2022 and will showcase startups from the GCC region.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:10 PM IST