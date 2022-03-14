Women employees in hospitality industry face more work-life pressure than men: Study

Women employees in the hospitality industry face more work-life pressure than their male counterparts, while stereotyping by colleagues, preconceived notions and paternalistic attitudes of bosses are a major hindrance to the women workforce, says a new study.

The study titled 'Evaluation of the State of Gender Equity in India’s Hospitality Industry' has been conducted by the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI) and Indian School of Hospitality (ISH).

According to the study, at the individual-level, women employees face more work-life pressure than their male counterparts. Besides the networking capabilities of women are underestimated and it is assumed that they face mobility issues when they have to travel for work.

At the group-level, stereotyping by colleagues, preconceived notions and paternalistic attitudes of bosses are a major hindrance to the women employees, while at the firm-level, lack of mentoring opportunities and gender stereotypes by employers pose a grave challenge to them, the study pointed out.

''We live in an overtly patriarchal society where women are expected to excel as employees at work and primary caregivers at home to children and elderly in-laws. The study makes it clear that for women in India to reach the top of the booming hospitality industry, they not only need talent and drive, but also deep structures of organisational and familial support,'' Payal Kumar, Dean of Research and Management Studies, Indian School of Hospitality said.

The team conducted 23 in-depth interviews of executives at senior and mid-level positions in various organisations for the study. The sample size included men and women professionals at different levels like Managing Director, Senior Vice President, Country Head, General Manager and Director Human Resources. These executives came from a range of hospitality brands across India, including Marriott International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotel Group, Accor, OYO, Hotelivate, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Hotels, Indian Hotels Company Limited, Fortune Hotels, and Hyatt Hotels & Resorts.

''It is clear that even though women reach top positions in other industries, they are often under represented in hospitality and tourism. While the percentage of women employed in these sectors is high, they remain confined to unskilled and low-paying jobs, and rarely rise to leadership roles,'' Dilip Puri, Founder and CEO, Indian School of Hospitality, said. \

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:11 AM IST