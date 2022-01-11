Women are more employable in tech development jobs than men: Report

A report has shown that women are more employable in tech development jobs than men.

It has been found that the average score for women stands at 42 per cent against that of men at 39 per cent, according to the BridgeLabz Tech Employability Quotient (BTEQ) test.

The Tech-Employability 2021-22 report is based on a sample size of over 40,000 engineering graduates.

The report further stated that highly educated and experienced women reach the mid-management level and often take a break from their jobs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:15 PM IST