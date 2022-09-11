WoC India 2022 to bolster India’s construction and infrastructure evolution to $1.4 trillion by FY24-25 |

Informa Markets in India has announced the return of the World of Concrete (WOC) India, the leading show in the concrete, construction, and Infrastructure domain along with its new offerings for the industry at a press conference themed Connecting India by Concrete: A Journey towards Net Zero in Mumbai. In its 8th edition, the expo will be held from 13th to 15th October 2022 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai.

The World of Concrete India exhibition and conference draws its legacy from World of Concrete Las Vegas, the largest and oldest Concrete show in the world dedicated to the Construction and Infrastructure Sector. The expo, in collaboration with the Builders Association of India, Water Proofing Association of India, Gujarat Contractors Association seeks to connect the dots between suppliers and buyers and will feature a comprehensive marketplace of materials, equipment, technologies, newest products and tools for the commercial construction, concrete and masonry industries. The event is estimated to attract more than 150+ Exhibitors and 7,000 + Trade visitors over the 3-days.

The press conference was marked by the presence of Dr Vishal Thombare, Executive Engineer, Dept of Roads, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Amit Bansal, Partner, Financial Advisory and Sector Leader for Infrastructure, Deloitte India, Harshad Shah, Chairman, Builders Association of India, Mumbai Centre, Mandar Chitre, Director, Baton Consultants Pvt Ltd , Kunjjaan Popat, Secretary General, Waterproofing Association of India , Yogesh Mudras, MD, Informa Markets in India, Rajneesh Khattar, Sr. Group Director I Energy & Construction Portfolio, Informa Markets in India

With regards to roads infrastructure sector, Dr Vishal Thombare, Executive Engineer, Dept of Roads, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, we have come with a 5-year Master plan which will run in phases. Mumbai has to undergo major development spurt every few decades because of its coastal line. We are coming up with the state-of-art underwater tunnel in South Mumbai (from Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link). We are developing RCC utility duct on each and every road, soak pits and holding tanks to overcome monsoon challenges. These developments will increase the life of pavements. Other than these, we have taken multiple measures to ensure efficiency like putting barcodes on barricades, cameras to track live telecast of work, GIS for making payments, road closure map to get alerts on road closures. Solar power will be source of energy for the functioning of cameras. In a first for the country, monopile foundation will be used and India will get to see a first ever tunnel with a diameter of 12.19metres with Saccardo system. Expo’s like World of Concrete India will create awareness amongst the stakeholders and upgrade them with innovative technologies in this sector.

Emphasizing the need for innovation, Amit Bansal, Partner, Financial Advisory and Sector Leader for Infrastructure, Deloitte India said Construction Sector is evolving and demands for skilled workforce as well as technology upgrades. The industry needs to invest in manpower training, automation, new construction technology and digitization to service the fast-growing demand for construction services. The way to robust construction industry is to quickly resolve construction disputes. World of Concrete India Expo 2022 is a platform where the stakeholders along with the Government representatives, can seek solution to faster resolution of construction disputes and attract investments in construction sector.

On the need for a common platform for the Concrete, Construction and Infrastructure industries, Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, “ The pandemic has put a spotlight on infrastructure around the globe. Recognised as key drivers of India’s economic growth and employment, we are glad to see some key initiatives by the Government of India such as the Gati Shakti Mission, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, the National Monetisation Plan, and Bharat Mala Project that will place our country amongst the top global three contributors and leapfrog the economy to a global level. We as facilitators are happy to announce that World of Concrete India 2022 will play a key role in bringing the construction and infrastructure industries together and aid the infrastructure industry growth which is slated to touch US$1.4 trillion by 2025.”

“Also, in the new normal, while the world is pushing harder to meet climate goals, the Indian cement and concrete sector has been at the forefront in responding to climate change. Many large concrete players have done huge emission reductions by using alternative materials and technologies thereby improving energy efficiency. The World of Concrete India will represent such innovations and trends too, pertaining to the green concrete concept. It will provide an unparalleled business opportunity for commercial & residential developers and contractors, specialised architects and engineers, distributors, government authorities and state corporations to congregate, interact, network and discuss industry trends, challenges and market insights. The kind of industry comeback we have received towards the expo further validates the potential of this industry. This year we are glad to showcase over 150 top-of-the-line Indian and global companies providing you access to further your business.” he added.

Harshad Shah, Chairman, Builders Association of India said, Mumbai Centre said With the large amount of investment in infrastructure construction and housing construction planned by the Central and various State Governments, use of latest technology and materials will be very important. Exhibitions like ‘World of Concrete India’ bring the technology and material to our doorstep and hence we encourage our members to visit ‘World of Concrete India’ instead of we going to various countries or the various factories in India to source our machinery and materials.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable infrastructure development Mandar Chitre, Director, Baton Consultants Pvt Ltd said, “Rapid development in urban areas have increased the demand for concrete in the construction industry. With the ongoing shortage of fresh water, repair and rework is a problem and needs a solution. World of Concrete India provides guidance on all aspects of concrete from mix design to batching, mixing, transporting, placing, consolidating, finishing, and curing technologies bringing sustainable infrastructure development”.

Emphasizing on quality of construction and waterproofing Kunjjaan Popat, Secretary General, Waterproofing Association of India said, “With RERA coming into place, construction quality has improved, proper admixtures and right waterproofing compounds are used. We have lot of concrete material manufacturers using latest technologies in India and expos like World of Concrete India will help creating awareness about those new technologies and promote the concept of Make in India”

World of Concrete India 2022 is dedicated to concrete & building materials, dry mortar and aggregates precast technologies & formwork, Waterproofing solutions and Construction Chemicals, Commercial & Industrial Flooring, Construction Equipment, AI & IT Solutions, Construction Safety Equipment & Scaffolding, 3D Printing Solutions and BIMs. The three-day show will provide opportunities for architects and engineers, commercial & resident developers and contractors, distributors, government authorities and state corporations to interact and network with exhibitors from across the industry.

Key highlights of the expo include First Ever Water Proofing Pavilion by Water Proofing Association Of India, Drycotec Pavilion & Conference, Technical Seminar by Builder Association Of India, Gujarat Contractors Association support as State Outreach Partner & Key associations like the Construction Equipment Rental Association, Indian Chapter of American Concrete Institute etc..

Alongside the expo, the industry will get an opportunity to upskill their knowledge with a conference spread over three days that will bring together thought leaders and experts to share their insights and knowledge and will attract decision-makers and influencers in the industry. The key topics that will be discussed at the conference include the CEO Finance Panel, Showcasing iconic projects, Challenges in the Concrete and Mortar Segment, Precast concrete, Waterproofing, Decarbonisation as an opportunity in the Cement and Concrete Sector, and Drycotec among others.