Witnessing sharp rise in customer base from tier II, smaller towns: Amazon India Director Bhasin Guwahati

The Amazon.in marketplace has witnessed an exponential increase in customer base in tier II cities and smaller towns since the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME and Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India, said.

Work-from-home and online schooling enablers are in high demand, besides personal grooming, wellness and grocery products as more customers are getting online for their shopping needs since mid-2020, he added.

In an interview to PTI, Bhasin said, "In the last 15- 18 months, we have seen a lot of customers move online, not just in the tier I & II cities but also in smaller towns. Today, 65 per cent of customer orders and over 85 per cent of new customers on Amazon.in are from tier II and below geographies."

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc.